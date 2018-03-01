Moss Point School District inspires future teachers - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Moss Point School District inspires future teachers

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

In Jackson County, community members networked with school district leaders, current teachers, and university representatives to learn more about becoming a teacher in the Moss Point school district.

A speaker began the information session by providing motivation for the future educators at the Moss Point Family Education Center.

She said, "It really is one of the best things that you can do, not just for you, but for our community as we look towards the future with our students."

It's something Moss Point resident Ashelia McCorvey says helped inspire her to give back to the community she grew up in.

"I'm a motivator. So, I believe I can come in and motivate our youth," she said.

McCorvey says she now knows about the different routes she can take to get certified.

"I appreciate Dr. Vincent and her team for coming out, and giving out the information, and letting us know what's going on," McCorvey noted.


Principal Brooks Delk of Kreole Primary School says schools in his district are always looking for the next great teacher.

"I was very excited about the turnout tonight. It was a lot more than what I expected to see, and to see the community come out wanting to help kids, it's the only way we can improve Moss Point," Principal Delk said.

School district leaders say tonight's session was purposely planned ahead of teacher positions becoming available.

People in attendance also had the chance to network with representatives from universities offering alternate teaching certification routes.

Moss Point School District Superintendent Dr. Shannon Vincent says people ask her how to get into teaching in Moss Point frequently, which prompted her to create the event.

