Chris McDaniel makes first campaign stop in Biloxi

Thursday night, Mississippi Senator Chris McDaniel kicked off his campaign for the U.S. Senate seat making his first official stop in Biloxi. McDaniel just made his official bid to take on Richard Boyanton and incumbent Republican Senator Roger Wicker in the GOP primary Wednesday.

McDaniel gave a passionate speech and pleaded with attendees to remember Mississippi.

“It’s time to get up there and fight for our values. For far too long we’ve compromised. We’ve given up, said McDaniel. “We’ve allowed the liberal left and some of the Republican side to take advantage of our good sensibilities.”

McDaniel questioned Senator Wicker’s conservative values and loyalty to Mississippi residents.

“It’s time to fight. If you want a fighter, you’ve got one right here. We’re not going to go up there and compromise with Mitch McConnell. We’re going to do the right thing and drain the swamp,” McDaniel stated.

Senator Wicker released a statement following McDaniel’s initial campaign announcement stating, "Gayle and I are looking forward to this campaign and sharing my record… We will work hard to once again earn the votes and support of all Mississippians.”

Candidate Boyanton released a statement saying he “believes neither candidate for Senate is a great choice for Mississippi, one has been in office for 10 years and has accomplished very little in that time frame. The other been in state government and has nothing accomplished to his name.”

Voting for the U.S. GOP Senate primary will be June 5th.

