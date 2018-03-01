Courts restore tax increase for Pascagoula-Gautier School District

Actions to rescind a tax increase for the Pascagoula-Gautier School District have been reversed, reports say.

Circuit Court Judge Richard McKenzie reversed the City Council of Pascagoula's actions of Sept. 21, 2017, when in a four to one vote, portions of the school district's ad valorem tax levy were effectively repealed.

At the time, officials said the increase that would have helped to pay for school operating costs. The school district was also hoping to pay off a $22 million dollar loan for projects, including a performing arts center.

Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich issued a statement regarding the court's decision to restore the tax break to the district.

"The Court ordered that the City of Pascagoula’s September 14, 2017 resolution be reinstated, which had previously approved the District’s funding request. The District is pleased with the outcome of today’s court proceeding and looks forward to continuing its mission of educating students,” said Rodolfich.

