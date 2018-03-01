Body found in Picayune leads to murder investigation

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man was found dead in Picayune.More >>
A Pass Christian Middle School student was arrested Wednesday after making a threat against the school.More >>
D'Iberville firefighters are on the scene of an Advance Auto Parts store after a truck was engulfed in flames.More >>
Hundreds of Mississippi residents and businesses are owed unclaimed property by the state and Jackson County wants to make sure its residents are laying claim to theirs.More >>
A second Boy Scout troop leader in Long Beach is now accused of taking money from his scouts.More >>
The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
With the help of firefighters, a business made sure a widow received a final gift from her husband who was killed in a car wreck.More >>
On Thursday when the Greenville County sheriff released details on the arrests of dozens of suspects in "Operation Millstone," he released disturbing details in the case of one particular suspect.More >>
The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.More >>
The death of a 13-year-old from Jackson Township has been ruled a suicide, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.More >>
A video of a brawl outside an apartment complex in Gulfport is making the rounds on social media and garnering the interest of police. It happened at Emerald Pines Apartments - a complex police say they frequently get called to.More >>
The cold case operation to find new evidence connected to the 1998 disappearance of Traci Kegley turned up potential evidence on day four for the search that must be evaluated by forensic sciences.More >>
The Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation after the severed head of a body was found on the side of the road, according to Sheriff Ron Johnson. Deputies are currently working the scene on La. 27 and the Coroner's Office is on the way. The head is so badly decayed, according to Johnson, that the coroner's office will have to identify the victim. KPLC will update this story with more information as it becomes available. Copyrigh...More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
