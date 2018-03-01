Body found in Picayune leads to murder investigation

Malcolm Nixon is being held on unrelated charges but is considered a person of interest in his cousin Justin Nixon's death. (Photo Source: Picayune Police Dept.)

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man was found dead in Picayune.

Officials say Justin T. Nixon, 28, was shot and killed Tuesday between 6-7 p.m.

Authorities say they met with family members of the victim who were concerned about Nixon's whereabouts at 2 p.m. Wednesday

“Family told detectives that they heard Justin had possibly gotten shot and were concerned since they had not heard from him or seen him," said Jeremy Magri, Picayune's Assistant Police Chief.

At 4 p.m. that same day, dispatchers received reports of a body found in a yard on Jarrell Street. Detectives responded and found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. Nixon was identified as the victim shortly after.

Police said Nixon had recently been in a fight with his cousin, Malcolm Nixon, 27 on Jarrell Street, which is about one block away from where the body was found.

Witnesses told police that Justin Nixon was seen in the area shortly after the fight. During that same time, police also received calls from residents who heard gunshots in that same area.

A search warrant was issued for the home on Jarrell Street. When officers arrived to search the house, they found what they believed to be marijuana in the bedroom of Malcolm Nixon, who was not home at the time of the search.

That night, Malcolm went to Picayune Police Department to talk with officers about the investigation. There, police took Malcolm into custody, charging him with a drug charge for the marijuana that was found and placing a probation hold on him through the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

“After the interview, he was taken into custody for suspicion of possession of marijuana," said Magri. "He has not been charged with murder but is considered a person of interest."

Picayune Police Department is continuing to investigate Justin Nixon's death as a homicide. However, at this moment, they say there is not enough physical evidence to charge anyone with the murder.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Picayune Police at 601-798-7411.

