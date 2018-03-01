Truck engulfed in flames in D'Iberville store parking lot - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Truck engulfed in flames in D'Iberville store parking lot

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Firefighters have contained the fire. (Photo source: WLOX) Firefighters have contained the fire. (Photo source: WLOX)
D'IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) -

D'Iberville firefighters are on the scene of an Advance Auto Parts store after a truck was engulfed in flames. Chief Gerald Smith said firefighters have contained the fire, but lanes from 3rd to Central Avenue have been shut down. Residents should avoid traveling in the area. 

