Millions of dollars in unclaimed property up for grabs in Jackso - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Millions of dollars in unclaimed property up for grabs in Jackson County

By Lindsay Knowles, Producer
Connect
(Source: File) (Source: File)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Hundreds of Mississippi residents and businesses are owed unclaimed property by the state and Jackson County wants to make sure its residents are laying claim to theirs. 

Unclaimed property specialists will be on hand Thursday in Pascagoula to help people search the state's list of unclaimed property, which includes thousands of dollars for Jackson County residents alone. That list includes money, checks, or stocks that have been abandoned and which there has been no contact for a period of five years.

"According to the Treasurer's list, there is an estimated $9 million in unclaimed property for Jackson County residents and businesses," said Randy Bosarge, the county's board of supervisor president. "We want to encourage all of our residents to take a look at the list and see if your name is on there. Also, if you recognize anyone else, let them know. I'm sure most of us would be happy to get a little extra unexpected money."

Before the event, individuals can check the list of unclaimed property to see if their name is on it by visiting the Property Listing Page on Jackson County's website or the Mississippi listing on the State Treasurer's website. 

At this event, specialists will help people search the unclaimed property list, complete claims forms and even notarize their paperwork. Individuals planning to attend should bring the following documents to help expedite their claims: photo ID (driver's license, passport, military ID card, etc.); Social Security card; proof of address (utility bill, lease, deed, etc.); and proof of name change (marriage license, divorce decree, etc.). If the person owed unclaimed property is deceased, an heir must bring proof of that, such as a death certificate, will, obituary, or affidavit of death.

Once the claim form and required documentation are submitted, people can expect to receive a check within six to eight weeks.

"Events like these in Winona, Myrtle and Pearl last November helped reunite people in those towns with over $60,000," said State Treasurer Lynn Fitch. "What a great boost for their family budgets and for the local economies. It is a pleasure to work with mayors, supervisors, legislators, and others to help people claim money the State is holding for them."

Since taking office in 2012, Fitch has distributed $79 million in unclaimed property, which is more than half of all the money that has been distributed since the program first began in 1982.

The event is from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, March 8, at Jackson County Civic Center on Shortcut Road in Pascagoula. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Truck engulfed in flames in D'Iberville store parking lot

    Truck engulfed in flames in D'Iberville store parking lot

    Thursday, March 1 2018 3:54 PM EST2018-03-01 20:54:56 GMT
    Firefighters have contained the fire. (Photo source: WLOX)Firefighters have contained the fire. (Photo source: WLOX)

    D'Iberville firefighters are on the scene of an Advance Auto Parts store after a truck was engulfed in flames.

    More >>

    D'Iberville firefighters are on the scene of an Advance Auto Parts store after a truck was engulfed in flames.

    More >>

  • Millions of dollars in unclaimed property up for grabs in Jackson County

    Millions of dollars in unclaimed property up for grabs in Jackson County

    Thursday, March 1 2018 3:31 PM EST2018-03-01 20:31:54 GMT
    (Source: File)(Source: File)

    Hundreds of Mississippi residents and businesses are owed unclaimed property by the state and Jackson County wants to make sure its residents are laying claim to theirs.  

    More >>

    Hundreds of Mississippi residents and businesses are owed unclaimed property by the state and Jackson County wants to make sure its residents are laying claim to theirs.  

    More >>

  • Former Boy Scout leader accused of stealing thousands from Long Beach troop

    Former Boy Scout leader accused of stealing thousands from Long Beach troop

    Thursday, March 1 2018 2:28 PM EST2018-03-01 19:28:42 GMT
    Patrick Gibson is charged with felony embezzlement by trust. According to the city’s police chief, the 55-year-old allegedly stole between $15,000-$20,000 from Boy Scout Troop 205. (Photo source: Long Beach Police Dept.)Patrick Gibson is charged with felony embezzlement by trust. According to the city’s police chief, the 55-year-old allegedly stole between $15,000-$20,000 from Boy Scout Troop 205. (Photo source: Long Beach Police Dept.)

    A second Boy Scout troop leader in Long Beach is now accused of taking money from his scouts.

    More >>

    A second Boy Scout troop leader in Long Beach is now accused of taking money from his scouts.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • VIDEO: Officer tells homeless man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal

    VIDEO: Officer tells homeless man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal

    Thursday, March 1 2018 3:49 PM EST2018-03-01 20:49:29 GMT
    Video showing an interaction between a Myrtle Beach police officer and a man at an area McDonald's is going viral. (Source: Yossi Gallo)Video showing an interaction between a Myrtle Beach police officer and a man at an area McDonald's is going viral. (Source: Yossi Gallo)

    A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.

    More >>

    A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.

    More >>

  • Man sentenced to 300 years for child sex crimes freed on technicality

    Man sentenced to 300 years for child sex crimes freed on technicality

    Thursday, March 1 2018 4:40 AM EST2018-03-01 09:40:04 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 4:40 AM EST2018-03-01 09:40:04 GMT
    The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction. (Source: Colorado Department of Corrections/KREX/CNN)The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction. (Source: Colorado Department of Corrections/KREX/CNN)

    The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.

    More >>

    The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.

    More >>

  • Putin shows new Russian nuclear weapons: 'It isn't a bluff'

    Putin shows new Russian nuclear weapons: 'It isn't a bluff'

    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:58 AM EST2018-03-01 10:58:14 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 3:50 PM EST2018-03-01 20:50:39 GMT
    Journalists watch as Russian President Vladimir Putin gives his annual state of the nation address in Manezh in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)Journalists watch as Russian President Vladimir Putin gives his annual state of the nation address in Manezh in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

    President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.

    More >>

    President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly