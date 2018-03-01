Millions of dollars in unclaimed property up for grabs in Jackson County

Hundreds of Mississippi residents and businesses are owed unclaimed property by the state and Jackson County wants to make sure its residents are laying claim to theirs.

Unclaimed property specialists will be on hand Thursday in Pascagoula to help people search the state's list of unclaimed property, which includes thousands of dollars for Jackson County residents alone. That list includes money, checks, or stocks that have been abandoned and which there has been no contact for a period of five years.

"According to the Treasurer's list, there is an estimated $9 million in unclaimed property for Jackson County residents and businesses," said Randy Bosarge, the county's board of supervisor president. "We want to encourage all of our residents to take a look at the list and see if your name is on there. Also, if you recognize anyone else, let them know. I'm sure most of us would be happy to get a little extra unexpected money."

Before the event, individuals can check the list of unclaimed property to see if their name is on it by visiting the Property Listing Page on Jackson County's website or the Mississippi listing on the State Treasurer's website.

At this event, specialists will help people search the unclaimed property list, complete claims forms and even notarize their paperwork. Individuals planning to attend should bring the following documents to help expedite their claims: photo ID (driver's license, passport, military ID card, etc.); Social Security card; proof of address (utility bill, lease, deed, etc.); and proof of name change (marriage license, divorce decree, etc.). If the person owed unclaimed property is deceased, an heir must bring proof of that, such as a death certificate, will, obituary, or affidavit of death.

Once the claim form and required documentation are submitted, people can expect to receive a check within six to eight weeks.

"Events like these in Winona, Myrtle and Pearl last November helped reunite people in those towns with over $60,000," said State Treasurer Lynn Fitch. "What a great boost for their family budgets and for the local economies. It is a pleasure to work with mayors, supervisors, legislators, and others to help people claim money the State is holding for them."

Since taking office in 2012, Fitch has distributed $79 million in unclaimed property, which is more than half of all the money that has been distributed since the program first began in 1982.

The event is from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, March 8, at Jackson County Civic Center on Shortcut Road in Pascagoula.

