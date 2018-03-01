Former Boy Scout leader accused of stealing thousands from Long Beach troop

D'Iberville firefighters are on the scene of an Advance Auto Parts store after a truck was engulfed in flames.More >>
Hundreds of Mississippi residents and businesses are owed unclaimed property by the state and Jackson County wants to make sure its residents are laying claim to theirs.More >>
A second Boy Scout troop leader in Long Beach is now accused of taking money from his scouts.More >>
Maybe it's retaliation or revenge. Perhaps it's done to collect insurance money. Whatever the reason for an arson fire, the crime causes serious problems for the victims and poses challenges for the crews searching for clues in the ashes. But arson investigators with the Mississippi State Fire Marshal's office have an ace up their sleeve.More >>
A video of a brawl outside an apartment complex in Gulfport is making the rounds on social media and garnering the interest of police. It happened at Emerald Pines Apartments - a complex police say they frequently get called to.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.More >>
With the help of firefighters, a business made sure a widow received a final gift from her husband who was killed in a car wreck.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
Not much is known about these sixgill sharks - including how many there are - because they live in deep waters and aren't often encountered by humans.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
The New Roads Police Department recently hired a rookie officer who was once arrested on a charge of forcible rape, which was later reduced to a misdemeanor, according to documents uncovered by the 9News Investigators.More >>
