Former Boy Scout leader accused of stealing thousands from Long Beach troop

A second Boy Scout troop leader in Long Beach is now accused of taking money from his scouts.

Long Beach Police just charged Patrick Gibson with felony embezzlement by trust. According to the city’s police chief, the 55-year-old allegedly stole between $15,000-$20,000 from Boy Scout Troop 205. The chief said an exact dollar amount is still being determined.

WLOX News confirmed the scouts removed Gibson as troop leader last week. He was booked at the Harrison County jail Thursday and released on a $10,000 bond.

Because we want to be transparent, you should know that until this week, Gibson was a WLOX photographer. However, he no longer works here. We need to stress these allegations have nothing to do with the job he once had.

We mentioned this was the second arrest of a Long Beach troop leader. Two weeks ago, Long Beach arrested Cub Scouts leader Malcom Gee. He was also charged with embezzlement by trust.

