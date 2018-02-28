Brawl at apartment complex in Gulfport caught on camera

Police are investigating after a video of a brawl at a Gulfport apartment complex was posted on social media. (Source: Youtube)

A video of a brawl outside an apartment complex in Gulfport is making the rounds on social media and garnering the interest of police. It happened at Emerald Pines Apartments - a complex police say they frequently get called to.

In the nine-minute video, you can see multiple people throwing punches, pulling hair and yelling. At one point, two of the young women in the video pulled out baseball bats and began swinging them, as well.

"That was really unnecessary about that fight," said J'Toria Woods, a resident at the complex. "There was like a whole bunch of people out there and I just saw it on Facebook."

According to Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania, the crowd surrounding the people fighting only seemed to encourage the violence.

"There seemed to be no real concern to disperse this crowd until the police showed up,” said Chief Papania.

Chief Papania said that speaks to how poorly the private property is run. The chief said he's already met with concerned residents and that he's tried to meet with the apartment's management twice to help them address the problems. But he said the manager will not meet with him to discuss it.

Gulfport police have responded to hundreds of calls at the complex and have made dozens of arrests.

“One of the driving numbers of indication, if management is doing their job, is trespassing, making the people that don't belong leave," said Chief Papania. "There were only three arrests for that. To me, that's a strong indicator of a weak management team."

Multiple security measures can be seen at the apartment complex, including cameras, no trespassing signs, and fencing that surrounds the property.

"It's kind of like a bad environment," said Woods. "It's like a lot of kids out here, you know. And I'm glad there haven't been no shootings in about a couple weeks but other than that it's been pretty good."

Chief Papania said when police arrived at the complex after the fight, the crowd scattered, leaving no one for officers to question or arrest. The police chief also added that he believes the problem could be turned around if management would step up and work with authorities.

We tried to talk to the management at Emerald Pines Apartments but the office was closed on Wednesday.

