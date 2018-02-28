Brawl at apartment complex in Gulfport caught on camera

A video of a brawl outside an apartment complex in Gulfport is making the rounds on social media and garnering the interest of police. It happened at Emerald Pines Apartments - a complex police say they frequently get called to.More >>
Jay Schaar, a former pharmaceutical sales representative, took the stand Tuesday in the federal trial against Albert Diaz, alleging the doctor knowingly prescribed medications to patients he didn’t evaluate prior to. This was the second day of testimony in the multi-million-dollar pharmacy fraud scheme at the William M. Colmer Federal Building with District Judge Keith Starrett presiding. Jay Schaar pleaded guilty on July 25, 2017 to conspiracy to commit health care fraud...More >>
The Parkland Florida School shooting rampage left 17 dead and leaves us wondering what to do to protect our children in school. The failure of authorities when there were so many complaints in advance that he may attack the school and then the failure of the deputy at the school to confront the shooter leaves us thinking; we have to do more.More >>
The Moss Point High Navy Junior ROTC is celebrating a big win at the regional air rifle competition.More >>
Students at Bayou View Middle School in Gulfport have been collecting supplies for a month, and Wednesday, they gave back.More >>
The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor.More >>
The mother filed a police report, and the incident is being investigated, according to the school district.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
The New Roads Police Department recently hired a rookie officer who was once arrested on a charge of forcible rape, which was later reduced to a misdemeanor, according to documents uncovered by the 9News Investigators.More >>
With the help of firefighters, a business made sure a widow received a final gift from her husband who was killed in a car wreck.More >>
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.More >>
The Kroger-owned chain operates 46 general merchandise locations in Western states. It announced Thursday that it would no longer sell guns and ammunition to people younger than 21.More >>
