St. Patrick senior signs with Millsaps College

Even with the loss of DeMarcus Cousins, the New Orleans Pelicans continue to exceed expectations and make a push for the NBA Playoffs.More >>
St. Patrick senior linebacker Austin Schepens signed his national letter of intent to play football with Millsaps College Wednesday. He is the first Fighting Irish college football signee under head coach Jim Bloomfield.More >>
In a battle of unbeaten teams, Gulfport out slugged Vancleave 10-9 Tuesday night in Gulfport. Plus, other high school baseball and softball scores.More >>
In her first season at the helm of the Gulfport Lady Admirals, Brooke Glass has enjoyed plenty of success.More >>
The Miami Heat player said he was moved that Joaquin Oliver, 17, who died in the Parkland, FL, school shooting Feb. 14, was buried in his jersey.More >>
