St. Patrick senior signs with Millsaps College

St. Patrick senior linebacker Austin Schepens signs his letter of intent to play football for Millsaps College (WLOX Sports)

St. Patrick football may be slowly starting to turn the corner. This past season, the Fighting Irish snapped a 23-game losing streak, and Wednesday? They honored their first college football signee under head coach Jim Bloomfield.

Surrounded by family and friends, Fighting Irish senior Austin Schepens signed with Millsaps College, joining the Majors to play linebacker.

Schepens says he can't wait to head to Jackson to get started.

"They reached out the most out of any colleges," Schepens said of Millsaps. "It's a nice college. It was a good fit."

"Every play, they're going to get every effort (from Schepens), Bloomfield said. "During the offseason, he's gonna give them what they need in the weight room to get better. He's a good team player."

