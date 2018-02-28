Black History Month: The military's role in Black History on the Coast

As integration moved out from the base, Moore, who is just two generations removed from slavery, climbed up the ladder and retired as Chief Master Sergeant.More >>
A Gautier resident will be one of the twenty-five people nationwide featured in a new PSA in March, for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.
This year's U-S Senate race in Mississippi got a little more interesting Wednesday. State Senator Chris McDaniel announced his bid to take on incumbent Republican Senator Roger Wicker and Richard Boyanton in the G-O-P primary.
Walmart, one of the nation's largest retailers, announced Wednesday that they will not sell firearms to customers under the age of 21.
The rally is set to begin at 12:15 p.m. in the Home and Health Services Center. McDaniel announced the rally on Facebook Monday and encouraged supporters to attend. He hinted in the Facebook video that he might challenge Republican Senator Roger Wicker in the June 5 Republican primary.
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald's showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.
Actor Will Smith, who is filming Gemini Man in the Savannah area, says he thinks Georgia is "gorgeous," but there's one (literally) small problem.
