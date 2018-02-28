MS GOP primary race for U.S. Senate seat heats up

This year's U-S Senate race in Mississippi got a little more interesting Wednesday. State Senator Chris McDaniel announced his bid to take on incumbent Republican Senator Roger Wicker and Richard Boyanton in the G-O-P primary.More >>
Walmart, one of the nation's largest retailers, announced Wednesday that they will not sell firearms to customers under the age of 21.More >>
The rally is set to begin at 12:15 p.m. in the Home and Health Services Center. McDaniel announced the rally on Facebook Monday and encouraged supporters to attend. He hinted in the Facebook video that he might challenge Republican Senator Roger Wicker in the June 5 Republican primary.More >>
A Pass Christian Middle School student was arrested Wednesday after making a threat against the school.More >>
Bay St. Louis lawmaker David Baria is now in the running for the U.S. Senate seat, going up against Sen. Roger Wicker and Sen. Chris McDaniel.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor.More >>
Actor Will Smith, who is filming Gemini Man in the Savannah area, says he thinks Georgia is "gorgeous," but there's one (literally) small problem.More >>
Their original post to Facebook attracted hundreds of comments bashing the city of Cleveland, but little does The Onion know, Cleveland actually has an elevated sewer system.More >>
Surveillance video posted to Facebook captured a man dumping the lifeless body of a partially clothed woman in broad daylight.More >>
One local woman's Facebook post has gone viral in the area for all the right reasons.More >>
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks is resigning.More >>
