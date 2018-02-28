Pass middle school student arrested for school threat, police say

A Pass Christian Middle School student was arrested Wednesday after making a threat against the school.

Police Chief Tim Hendricks confirms the child was taken into custody at the school after what he called a “fake threat.”

“At no time was anyone in danger at the school,” Hendricks told WLOX News Now.

Hendricks confirmed the threat was made via social media and came to the attention of school leaders at the beginning of the school day.

“The school brought it to our attention, and we acted on it. The student was arrested and taken into custody,” Hendricks said.

The case is being handled by the Harrison County Youth Court.

