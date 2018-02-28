Rep. David Baria to run for U.S. Senate

Bay St. Louis lawmaker David Baria will also run for a seat in the U.S. Senate on the Democratic ticket. (Source: Facebook)

Bay St. Louis lawmaker David Baria is now in the running for the U.S. Senate seat, going up against Sen. Roger Wicker and Sen. Chris McDaniel.

The low-key announcement from Baria came Wednesday, the same day McDaniel held a rally at Jones County Junior College in Ellisville to announce that he would take on Wicker in the GOP primary.

Baria - a longtime Democratic state lawmaker and Coast attorney- currently serves as leader of the House Democratic Caucus in the Mississippi Legislature. He was elected to the Mississippi Senate in 2007. In 2011, he decided to run for the Mississippi House after his Senate district grew more heavily Republican.

According to the chair of the Mississippi Democratic Party, both Baria and Howard Sherman have filed qualifying papers to run on the Democratic ticket. Sherman is a businessman from Meridian who is married to actress Sela Ward.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.