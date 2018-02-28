Gulfport Amnesty Program offers to clear fines and warrants

If a Gulfport citizen goes to the court house and makes a full payment, any late fees and warrants associated with the original fine will be cleared. (Photo sourcs: WLOX)

The Gulfport Municipal Court has brought back the Amnesty Program to allow Gulfport citizens a chance to clear any fines or warrants for misdemeanor charges that do not require jail time.

Court administrator Terri Fairley said, “We’re just trying to help our citizens out. We don’t want people having this cloud hanging over their head from unpaid fines and warrants. We’re trying to work with everybody.”

According to Fairley, if a Gulfport citizen goes to the courthouse and makes a full payment, any late fees and warrants associated with the original fine will be cleared.

However, the program does have few exceptions. The program only applies towards misdemeanors and incidents within Gulfport’s city limits. If the misdemeanor has possible jail time associated with it such as a DUI charge, then the accused has to wait until after he or she appears before a judge. Citizens with misdemeanors not associated with possible jail time such as simple traffic infractions can pay the fines without appearing in front of a judge and be cleared.

Capias and Failure to Comply warrants can be cleared. The program started February 1st and will run until March 31st. For more information contact the Gulfport Municipal Court at 228-868-5855.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.