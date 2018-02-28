Memorial Hospital accidentally releases info of 1,500 patients, reports say

During a routine internal audit, officials discovered the release of information including patient names and internal encounter numbers. (Photo Source: WLOX)

Memorial Hospital at Gulfport has accidentally disclosed the information of nearly 1,500 patients, according to reports.

Hospital officials state the affected patients have been notified of the incident.

During a routine internal audit, officials discovered the release of information including patient names and internal encounter numbers.

No financial information, Social Security numbers, diagnoses, symptoms nor other demographic information was disclosed, officials confirm. The error was reportedly corrected immediately.

"We take the security and privacy of our patients' information very seriously and will continue to use our best efforts to prevent any unintended disclosures in the future," said Gary G. Marchand, Memorial President and CEO.

Here is what Memorial Hospital representative Marti Schuman says took place:

The disclosure occurred in connection with the transmission of information within the hospital that was inadvertently sent to a single, external email address as a result of a clerical input error. The information sent by email was encrypted and would require a unique password to open. Additionally, Memorial has been unable to confirm whether the email address was operational, or whether the information was received by the unintended recipient.

As a precaution, Memorial has reported the matter to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.