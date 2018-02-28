Group holds shoe drive for Harrison Co. Youth Shelter

The Junior Auxiliary of Gulfport is holding a drive to collect shoes for children who come through the Harrison County Youth Shelter.

On Wednesday, Feb. 28, the group will be at the D'Iberville Chick-Fil-A location collecting donations from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In exchange for your donation, Chick-Fil-A will be giving out gift cards redeemable for one free entree.

For more information, contact Katie Hood at 228-861-0052 or Heather Sanders at 228-223-5904.

