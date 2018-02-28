MPHS NJROTC takes 1st place in area air rifle competition

The Moss Point High Navy Junior ROTC is celebrating a big accomplishment.

The cadets took home first place in a regional air rifle competition. It qualified them to compete at the national level in Phoenix, Arizona last month.

Master Chief Doug Brown says though the awards are nice, the real reward comes when students succeed in life.

He said goal of the NJROTC class at Moss Point High is to teach students life skills.

"Honestly I don't care about the awards I don't," he said. "What brings me a great deal of joy and the reason I come to work every day is having those kids walk in this classroom, and know that they're doing the right thing, in this classroom, outside of this classroom, trying to live a healthy lifestyle."

More than 50 students are enrolled in the NJROTC class at Moss Point High this semester.

