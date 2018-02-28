Vicksburg woman sentenced to over 25 years for Trafficking and Possession charge

Christina Marie Cotter, 38, of Vicksburg pleaded guilty to one count of Trafficking of a Controlled Substance and one count of Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.

Assistant District Attorney George Huffman stated, “This case resulted from a traffic stop on I-10 where investigators found roughly 60 grams of methamphetamine. During her plea hearing, the defendant admitted to making several trips from Jackson to Vicksburg and the Gulf Coast to deliver methamphetamine to local drug dealers. Because of the diligence of the SMMET interdiction team and investigators, this drug dealer is now off our streets.”

Cotter was sentenced to 25 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections for the Trafficking charge. 15 years to be served, 10 years on Post Release Supervision, court costs, and a $1500 fine. Cotter was also sentenced the maximum 10 years to serve in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, court costs, and a $1500 fine for the Possession charge. Both counts will run concurrently with each other.

District Attorney Tony Lawrence stated “The poison drug dealers peddle in our communities cause addiction, an increase in crime, and disruption of families. A line has been drawn and drug dealers are going to jail.”

The incident Cotter was originally arrested for happened December 12, 2016. The South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team investigated the case.

