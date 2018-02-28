WLOX Editorial: More people need to step up

It's a small town of less than 15,000 people with a crime problem. But people are showing up. Showing up to town hall style meetings and looking for solutions to crime that led to four homicides in the first five weeks of the year.

We applaud the efforts of those working in the community to make life better in Moss Point. Even more people must show up and step up.

Step up and insist that they won't let a criminal element continue to put such a negative stain on their town, which also has so much good to offer. Step up and cooperate with police and other leaders trying remove a criminal element. Step up and reclaim the entire town and declare it safe.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

