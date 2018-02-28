WLOX Editorial: Arming teachers is a big decision for our state

The Parkland Florida School shooting rampage left 17 dead and leaves us wondering what to do to protect our children in school. The failure of authorities when there were so many complaints in advance that he may attack the school and then the failure of the deputy at the school to confront the shooter leaves us thinking; we have to do more.

There is a move on in the Mississippi legislature to allow schools to establish safety programs allowing firearms trained teachers to carry guns. We can certainly see the merit in having someone able to stop a shooter quickly, because now if there is not an officer in the school, there is no one to shoot back - only victims.

If the state intends to move forward with this plan, then armed teachers should be well trained with the fortitude to be ready to face down a killer at his or her own peril. This is a big decision for our state to ask and for the individual teachers who may answer the call to take up arms to protect our students.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

