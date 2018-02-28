Three arrested in Gulfport shooting; one suspect still wanted

Ladarious Thompson, 17, is charged with four counts of aggravated assault in the shooting. (Source: Gulfport Police Dept)

Three suspects are now in custody after a shooting in Gulfport Tuesday but police are still searching for a fourth man wanted in connection with the crime.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. in the 1600 block of Rich Avenue. According to authorities, witnesses told police that they were shot at by a group of people due to an ongoing dispute. No one was injured in the shooting.

After further investigation, police were able to identify four suspects in connection to the shooting. Seventeen-year-old Ladarious Jamal Thompson is charged with four counts of aggravated assault. He is being charged as an adult and has a bond set at $200,000.

Charged with one count each of accessory after the fact are 35-year old Catrease Letchia Hyde-Thompson and 21-year old Tierra Keyla Anderson, both of Gulfport. Both of them have a bond set at $25,000.

A fourth suspect - 22-year-old Laderrick Martin - is still wanted by police. He is also charged with one count of accessory after the fact. Police say he may be armed and should not be approached.

This isn't the first time Ladarious Thompson has been in trouble with the police. In June 2017, the teenager was charged with shooting a house after he reportedly fired shots following a disagreement with a group of people.

If you have any information about this shooting or about Martin, please contact Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959 or Gulf Coast Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898.

