Fight over teen's death leads to his brother's, mom's arrest

Ladarious Thompson, 17, is charged with four counts of aggravated assault in the shooting. (Source: Gulfport Police Dept)

Police are still looking for Laderrick Martin, who is charged with accessory after the fact. (Source: Gulfport Police Dept)

Three people have been arrested and police are still looking for a fourth suspect after a shooting in Gulfport Tuesday. (Source: Gulfport Police Dept)

The brother and mother of a Gulfport teenager who accidentally shot himself last month are now facing charges related to a different shooting.

Authorities say 17-year-old Ladarious Thompson and his mother Catrease Hyde-Thompson were involved in a fight with another group of people Tuesday. The disagreement was reportedly over Damien Thompson, the 16-year-old who accidentally shot himself in the chest while trying to make a video for social media. The 16-year old is the son and younger brother of Catrease and Ladarious Thompson, respectively.

It happened around 11 a.m. in the 1600 block of Rich Avenue in Gulfport. No one was injured during the shooting.

Ladarious Thompson is now charged with four counts of aggravated assault. His mother is charged with accessory after the fact. One other woman - 21-year-old Tierra Keyla Anderson - was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.

Police are still looking for a fourth suspect - 22-year-old Laderrick Martin, who is also wanted for accessory after the fact in the shooting. Police say Martin should be considered armed and should not be approached.

Ladarious Thompson is charged as an adult and is being held on a $200,000 bond. His mother and Anderson are each being held on a $25,000 bond.

This isn't the first time Ladarious Thompson has been in trouble with the police. In June 2017, the teenager was charged with shooting a house after he reportedly fired shots following a disagreement with a group of people.

If you have any information about this shooting or about Martin, please contact Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959 or Gulf Coast Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898.

