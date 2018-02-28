Prescribed burns happening in Jackson County

If you see smoke in the sky Wednesday, don't be alarmed. There are multiple prescribed burns happening in South Mississippi throughout the day.

One of the areas being burned is in the northwestern part of Jackson County. In the Larue community, approximately 2,169 acres will be burned. That's just along Larue/Railroad Creek Road, Old Biloxi Road, Indian Creek Road, and Forest Service Road 421. Other forest service roads may also be closed for a period of time while the burn is taking place. Authorities say the smoke will be visible on Hwy. 15 north of Bethel Road.

The U.S. Forestry Service will have fire crews, fire trucks and a helicopter in that area working throughout the day.

The Mississippi Sandhill Crane will also have a prescribed burn in Jackson County on the northern stretch of Gautier-Vancleave Road. Smoke from that burn will be visible north of I-10 in Gautier and Vancleave.

Drivers in those areas are advised to be cautious, especially in areas where the smoke is heavy.

