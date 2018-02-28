Dylan Ladner belted 3 doubles and had 5 RBI to lead Gulfport to 10-9 win over Vancleave

Two of the top baseball prospects in Mississippi, Blake Johnson of Gulfport and Bailee Hendon of Vancleave started on the mound Tuesday night. However, it was hitting that was the name of the game.

Dylan Ladner of Gulfport had a big night at the plate. His two run double in the bottom of the first propelled the Admirals to the early lead.

The Bulldogs grabbed a 3-2 lead in the top of the third inning. Colton Hipp singled down the 3rd base line into left field that plated two runs. Pitcher Bailee Hendon stepped up to the plate and drove a pitch off Admirals pitcher Johnson. Hendon was out at first base, but the hard shot drove home the go ahead run. Hendon batted just under .400 last season.

Blake Johnson also carries a big bat. The Admirals pitcher-catcher ripped a two-run double that tied the game 4-all in the bottom of the third inning.

Ladner would belt two more doubles and drove in 3 more runs that helped lead Gulfport to a thrilling 10-9 win over the Bulldogs.

St. Martin remains unbeaten following a dominating 12-0 win over Moss Point. Dave Dutil had 3 hits, 2 of them doubles, and drove in 2 runs for the Yellow Jackets. R.J. Fletcher also had 2 RBI while pitcher Christian Thomas gave up 5 hits in 5 innings to post the win. Pascagoula popped Biloxi 9-2. Hancock defeated West Harrison 4-1. Picayune clipped Ocean Springs 4-3. Resurrection pounded the Gautier Gators 22-4, but 7 errors led to 19 unearned runs. Christian Collegiate Academy beat Prentiss Christian 9-2.

In fast pitch softball Biloxi beat Bay High 5-0. Christine Marsland tossed a 4-hit shutout. She also had two hits in the win. Julianna Virgil belted a two-run homer. Gautier knocked off Resurrection 9-4. Hancock blanked Long Beach 5-0. St. Martin 5 Stone 0.

The St. Patrick Fighting Irish decided to move up their game with St. Martin from Thursday to Wednesday night at 7:00, due to a forecast of rain on Thursday.

