Coach Brooke Glass has the Gulfport Lady Admirals reaching new heights in basketball

It's been a banner season for the Gulfport Lady Admirals basketball team, having captured the Region 8-6A title for the first-time since 2010. Coach Brooke Glass has propelled Gulfport into a contender in her first season at the Lady Admirals helm.

Gulfport has advanced to the Class 6A State quarterfinals facing top-ranked Murrah at high noon on Saturday on the campus of Jackson State.

Coach Glass was raised in a basketball family. Her dad Mike Necaise was a high school All-American and played a major role in Brooke excelling on the basketball court at Hancock High School, helping lead the Lady Hawks to the 2004 Class 5A state title. Brooke went on to star at Southeastern Louisiana and decided she wanted to become a coach.

Glass said, "My dad has been the biggest influence in my life. He was one of the all-time greats on the coast. Graduated from Bay High. He actually went back to coaching and so growing up we would break down film together. He would teach me the little aspects of the game."

Those little aspects have benefited coach Glass and she has blazed her own path to success, especially in year one at Gulfport High.

" I love the fast pace game, "said Coach Glass. "I love intense defense, full-court pressure and pushing in transition. It's more of a fun way for the girls to play and it's fun for the spectators also."

Senior Allie Woodberry says coach Glass has motivated the Lady Admirals to give their all, but to have fun at the same time.

Woodberry said, "She's had a good impact on the team. We work well together. She makes sure we have everything. We fight for each other no matter what."

Coach Glass has senior Dywana Parker believing they can get it done.

"This is the best group of girls., "said Parker. "The best coaches, best coaching staff and I feel like we can get it as long as we play together. Stay as a team and we keep the intensity up. Keep our defense hard. We can get it done."

To get it done, Gulfport must upset No. 1 ranked Jackson Murrah. The Lady Mustangs enter the quarterfinals with 27 wins and only 2 defeats.

