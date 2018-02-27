Pearl River Co. student arrested after verbal threat

This is the sixh student arrested in South MS due to threats made against a school. (Photo source: WLOX)

One Pearl River County high school student is currently in police custody after the student was arrested for making a verbal threat towards the school.

In a Facebook post, the Pearl River County School District informed the public that the Pearl River County Campus Police and the Pearl River County Sheriff's Department investigated multiple potential threats to do harm to students and staff over the past couple of days. The post stated one of the reported threats was deemed viable which led to the arrest of the student.

The Pearl River County School District says the student responsible for these threats will be disciplined to the fullest extent allowed by school board policy.

This is the sixth student in South Mississippi to be arrested due to threats made towards a school.