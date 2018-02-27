Students taking action: Group plans march to demand school safety

St. Vincent de Paul Community Pharmacy's mission is simple: "To provide prescription medication and wellness education for those in need." For the past 20 years, it has lived up to that mission, serving nearly 4,000 people in south Mississippi and dispensing more than $12 million dollars in free medication.More >>
Students in South Mississippi are banding together and opposing guns on campus. They're leading a march to demand school safety to made a priority.More >>
One Pearl River County high school student is currently in police custody after the student was arrested for making a verbal threat towards the school.More >>
The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera. WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...More >>
No matter what the rest of the country may think about Mississippi, research shows that residents are generally satisfied with life the Magnolia State.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
While the doctors got rich from kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company, their patient, a suburban soccer mom, became and addict while taking an opioid drug over prescribed to her.More >>
The victim says a customer was furious she couldn’t make him a frappe.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
As a mother, Bonnie Orr knows all about hard work.More >>
Tuesdays on Rosemont Street in Clinton are a big deal for 3-year-old Kyler as he knows he's got a smelly, important job to do.More >>
The NAACP has filed a race discrimination lawsuit against the City of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Police Department, claiming discrimination against African-American tourists during Memorial Day Bikefest, also known as "Black Bike Week."More >>
A freshman wrestler at Wilmington High School said he left the team after a coach revealed his transgender identity in front of his classmates.More >>
Police and medical crews have responded to the Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, near the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
