Mississippi ranked #6 state in U.S. for quality of life

The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera. WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...More >>
No matter what the rest of the country may think about Mississippi, research shows that residents are generally satisfied with life the Magnolia State.More >>
A Gulfport councilwoman pushes for more action to stop the flooding in the Forrest Heights community caused by Turkey Creek.More >>
The Senate Appropriations Committee repeated its message that BP settlement dollars should be held in a separate account for coastal projects Tuesday.More >>
Wes Fulmer was awarded as the 2018 recipient of the Pat Santucci “Spirit of the Coast” award Tuesday.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
While the doctors got rich from kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company, their patient, a suburban soccer mom, became and addict while taking an opioid drug over prescribed to her.More >>
Three people died in a two-car accident early Saturday morning, according to North Charleston Police.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
New details from the Columbia Police Department give us more information in the Dawn Diimmler case after the former Airport High School assistant principal was granted bond Monday morning.More >>
A freshman wrestler at Wilmington High School said he left the team after a coach revealed his transgender identity in front of his classmates.More >>
More and more people are using e-cigarettes to kick the smoking habit. But a new study shows vaping may not work.More >>
As a mother, Bonnie Orr knows all about hard work.More >>
The NAACP has filed a race discrimination lawsuit against the City of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Police Department, claiming discrimination against African-American tourists during Memorial Day Bikefest, also known as "Black Bike Week."More >>
