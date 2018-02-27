Mississippi ranked #6 state in U.S. for quality of life

The state landed spot #49 in the overall list, followed by Louisiana at #50. (Photo Source: WLOX)

No matter what the rest of the country may think about Mississippi, research shows that residents are generally satisfied with life the Magnolia State.

US News & World Report released their Best States list, which ranked Mississippi as #6 for their "Quality of Life" ranking.

The state landed spot #49 in the overall list, followed by Louisiana at #50.

Quality of life was determined by a study of the state's social and natural environment.

The report shows that Mississippi ranks #2 in the country for urban air quality, #9 for drinking water quality, and #10 for community engagement. The state also shows high levels of voter participation, social support and

As stated on the category homepage, "in addition to a healthy environment, a person's quality of life is largely a result of their interactions with those around them. Studies show that when people feel socially supported, they experience greater happiness, as well as physical and mental health."

The complete list ranks U.S. states based on 77 metrics that measure how well states are performing for their citizens.

Here's how Mississippi performed compared to other states after thousands of data points were measured across these eight categories:

Education: #46

Healthcare: #50

Economy: #48

Opportunity: #49

Crime & corrections: #16

Fiscal stability: #45

Infrastructure: #49

Quality of life: #6

On the other end, US News & World Report listed Iowa, Minnesota, Utah, North Dakota, and New Hampshire as the top states.

For more details and the complete ranking, click here.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.