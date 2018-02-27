Senate passes bill banning abortions after 15 weeks

House Bill 1510 will move to the House next for consideration. (Photo source: WLOX)

Tuesday, the Mississippi Senate passed a bill banning abortions after 15 weeks.

In a release, officials stated Mississippi would lead the nation and be the first state to pass legislation protecting unborn children if the bill becomes a law. House Bill 1510 was held on a procedural motion and will return to the House for further consideration.

Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves said, “Mississippians are committed to protecting the lives of unborn children, and this law will be a major step in accomplishing that goal. I am committed to making Mississippi the safest place in America for an unborn child.”

The bill originated from the Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee Feb. 27.

