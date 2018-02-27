Senate committee passes legislation banning abortions after 15 weeks

House Bill 1510 will move to the full Senate next for consideration. (Photo source: WLOX)

The MS Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee passed legislation banning abortions after 15 weeks Tuesday.

Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves said, “I am committed to making Mississippi the safest place in America for an unborn child. I appreciate the work of the committee and look forward to seeing our state continue to lead the way in protecting the lives of unborn children.”

