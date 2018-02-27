Man killed in Hwy. 57 motorcycle accident identified

A collision that took place at the intersection of Hwy. 57 and Brown Road resulted in the loss of a life.

On February 25, 2018 at 3:56 pm, police say 24-year-old Tyler Green of Stockton, AL was riding his motorcycle North on Hwy. 57 on a motorcycle when he struck the side of a vehicle.

The car was attempting to cross the highway to head South.

First aid was administered to Green, but he tragically succumbed to his injuries while on scene.

Chief of Police Dante Elbin confirmed no criminal charges are expected to be pursued as of yet.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.