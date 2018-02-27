Man killed in Hwy. 57 motorcycle accident identified

A Gulfport councilwoman pushes for more action to stop the flooding in the Forrest Heights community caused by Turkey Creek.More >>
The Senate Appropriations Committee repeated its message that BP settlement dollars should be held in a separate account for coastal projects Tuesday.More >>
Wes Fulmer was awarded as the 2018 recipient of the Pat Santucci “Spirit of the Coast” award Tuesday.More >>
The MS Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee passed legislation banning abortions after 15 weeks Tuesday.More >>
A collision that took place at the intersection of Hwy 57 and Brown Road resulted in the loss of a life.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
A multi-million dollar home in Arizona comes with great views, modern design and a history of being used in pornographic films.More >>
The victim says a customer was furious she couldn’t make him a frappe.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
Tiquan Taylor was shot and killed Sunday morning inside a car parked off St. Andrews Road. He died due to a gunshot wound to the upper body according to Coroner Gary Watts. He was just 14 years old.More >>
State employees would receive their first cost-of-living raise in a decade, under a bill approved by the Alabama Senate.More >>
A federal judge in San Diego who was taunted by Donald Trump during the presidential campaign has sided with the president on a challenge to building a border wall with Mexico.More >>
More and more people are using e-cigarettes to kick the smoking habit. But a new study shows vaping may not work.More >>
Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky says the affair that led to impeachment proceedings against President Bill Clinton "was not sexual assault" but "constituted a gross abuse of power."More >>
