New Little Free Library coming to Biloxi

The city of Biloxi is getting a little free library Friday, March 2! The free library will be located outside of Little Teepee Daycare Center. The library was organized by Biloxi High School Librarian Mary Dee Benton and funded by a grant from Biloxi First.

The library was built by construction students, decorated by art students, and stocked by donations from clubs and students at the high school. All participants will be present to celebrate the new contribution Friday. The Little Free Library is part of a national movement that offers free books for children. For more information click here.

