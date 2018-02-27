Historic Bay St. Louis theatre to be renovated

Over the decades, new construction and businesses have popped up all around the historic building leaving it to sit unoccupied. (Photo source: WLOX)

The historic A&G Theatre in downtown Bay Saint Louis could soon be getting a makeover. The developer hopes the new renovation will attract even more people to the area.

"It's a beautiful old historic movie theatre, and I've been wanting somebody to come and fix her up and open it," said Bay St. Louis resident, Renee Lawrence.

That could soon be happening thanks to a New Orleans-based developer named Jim MacPhaille. MacPhaille is the same man behind the proposed PJ's Coffee and Creole Creamery also coming to the area.

"First, the previous owners had a restriction on the title that they wanted it to be only a movie theatre," said MacPhaille.

MacPhaille worked to get rid of that restriction.

"We can have parties, wedding venues, have standup comedy, have theatre, have movies. The possibilities are endless," he said.

Now, all that's left is the planning and design process. Those in the downtown area are hoping that it will work out because it could mean more customers for the area.

Ben Mcreary, chef at The Blind Tiger is excited about the possibilities.

"It's going to be more business especially right across the street from us music venue, entertainment," said Mcreary.

According to MacPhaille, architects should have a design plan together in the next few months.

