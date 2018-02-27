Wes Fulmer honored as "Spirit of the Coast" award recipient - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Wes Fulmer honored as "Spirit of the Coast" award recipient

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
“He has given his heart and soul to make this community a better place. He is the perfect recipient for the Pat Santucci Spirit of the Coast award,” said Lyons. (Photo source: MS Coast Chamber of Commerce) “He has given his heart and soul to make this community a better place. He is the perfect recipient for the Pat Santucci Spirit of the Coast award,” said Lyons. (Photo source: MS Coast Chamber of Commerce)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Wes Fulmer was awarded as the 2018 recipient of the Pat Santucci “Spirit of the Coast” award Tuesday. The award was given by the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc. This award is the Coast Chamber’s most prestigious honor.

“Wes has been such an active member of the community including the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce for many years,” said Adele Lyons, Chief Executive Officer of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc.

The purpose of the Pat Santucci “Spirit of the Coast” award is to recognize the individual who has made contributions of significance in the field of business for the past calendar year. Any candidate who is associated with a sole proprietorship, partnership, corporation or professional practice in the Harrison County area is up for nomination.

Fulmer is the Executive Vice President and Board Member of The Peoples Bank. After earning his bachelor’s and master’s degree in business from Mississippi State University, Fulmer has been in banking for the past 33 years.  The Gulfport native is on the Board of Trustees of the MS Banking Association and is a past Trustee for the MS School of Banking.

The Gulfport native has an extensive leadership history on the Coast. He served as Chairman of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber Board. Fulmer was recognized as a Director Emeritus of the Biloxi Chamber where he previously served as President.

“He has given his heart and soul to make this community a better place. He is the perfect recipient for the Pat Santucci Spirit of the Coast award,” said Lyons.

Fulmer played an active role in guiding the youth. He served as President of the Boys and Girls Club of the Gulf Coast for two terms as well as many other leadership roles including Treasurer and Vice President. Fulmer was also involved in the Boy Scouts of America organization.

Fulmer is the recipient of many awards including: the 2009 Man/Youth of the Year from the Boys and Girls Club of the Gulf Coast, the 2008 C.A.R.E. award from the MS Area Council of the Boys and Girls Club, MS’s Top Community Leader Class of 2005, and the J.E. “Red” Ruffin Annual Award and the Distinguished Service Award by the MS State University Alumni Association.

Fulmer and his wife Debbie are the proud parents of two sons.

