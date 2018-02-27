Fire engulfs trailer home in D'Iberville

A trailer fire caused substantial damage to a D'Iberville home.

The fire burned rapidly at 10479 Rolling Heights Drive near Popps Ferry Rd.

Parts of the roof have reportedly collapsed and flames were visible from outside of the structure.

Firefighters and First Responders arrived on scene to get the flames under control. No injuries have been reported as of yet.

Officials have launched and investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

BREAKING: First responders clearing this trailer of smoke in D’Iberville. pic.twitter.com/6sshtygmeI — Christina Garcia (@WloxGarcia) February 27, 2018

