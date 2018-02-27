Fire engulfs trailer home in D'Iberville - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Fire engulfs trailer home in D'Iberville

By Joyce Philippe, Digital Content Producer
The aftermath of a fire that burned through this trailer home in D'Iberville, MS. (Photo Source: WLOX) The aftermath of a fire that burned through this trailer home in D'Iberville, MS. (Photo Source: WLOX)

A trailer fire caused substantial damage to a D'Iberville home. 

The fire burned rapidly at 10479 Rolling Heights Drive near Popps Ferry Rd. 

Parts of the roof have reportedly collapsed and flames were visible from outside of the structure. 

Firefighters and First Responders arrived on scene to get the flames under control. No injuries have been reported as of yet. 

Officials have launched and investigation to determine the cause of the fire. 

