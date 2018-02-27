Happening Tonight: Community meeting on Turkey Creek restoration

Every time there's a heavy rain or storm, many homes and buildings in Forest Heights are directly impacted by the flooding from Turkey Creek. (Photo source: WLOX)

If you ask folks at Forest Heights Missionary Baptist Church, they'll tell you every time there's a heavy rain or storm, they’re directly impacted by the flooding from Turkey Creek. It's a problem they’ve been dealing with for years, and sandbags are a permanent fixture at the church.

Flood relief could be on the way. Gulfport Councilwoman Ella Holmes Hines is hosting a public meeting Tuesday night at 6pm at the Isaiah Fredricks Community Center.

It's an opportunity for people to get more information about how $7.5 million will be spent for habitat restoration and conservation in Turkey Creek.

