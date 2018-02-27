Happening Tonight: Community meeting on Turkey Creek restoration - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Happening Tonight: Community meeting on Turkey Creek restoration

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Connect
Every time there's a heavy rain or storm, many homes and buildings in Forest Heights are directly impacted by the flooding from Turkey Creek. (Photo source: WLOX) Every time there's a heavy rain or storm, many homes and buildings in Forest Heights are directly impacted by the flooding from Turkey Creek. (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

If you ask folks at Forest Heights Missionary Baptist Church, they'll tell you every time there's a heavy rain or storm, they’re directly impacted by the flooding from Turkey Creek. It's a problem they’ve been dealing with for years, and sandbags are a permanent fixture at the church.

Flood relief could be on the way. Gulfport Councilwoman Ella Holmes Hines is hosting a public meeting Tuesday night at 6pm at the Isaiah Fredricks Community Center.

It's an opportunity for people to get more information about how $7.5 million will be spent for habitat restoration and conservation in Turkey Creek. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Man killed in Hwy. 57 motorcycle accident identified

    Man killed in Hwy. 57 motorcycle accident identified

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 4:40 PM EST2018-02-27 21:40:45 GMT
    (Photo source: WLOX)(Photo source: WLOX)
    (Photo source: WLOX)(Photo source: WLOX)

    A collision that took place at the intersection of Hwy 57 and Brown Road resulted in the loss of a life. 

    More >>

    A collision that took place at the intersection of Hwy 57 and Brown Road resulted in the loss of a life. 

    More >>

  • Historic Bay St. Louis theatre to be renovated

    Historic Bay St. Louis theatre to be renovated

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 4:21 PM EST2018-02-27 21:21:38 GMT
    Over the decades, new construction and businesses have popped up all around the historic building leaving it to sit unoccupied. (Photo source: WLOX)Over the decades, new construction and businesses have popped up all around the historic building leaving it to sit unoccupied. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Over the decades, new construction and businesses have popped up all around the historic building leaving it to sit unoccupied. (Photo source: WLOX)Over the decades, new construction and businesses have popped up all around the historic building leaving it to sit unoccupied. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The historic A&G Theatre in downtown Bay Saint Louis could soon be getting a makeover. The developer hopes the new renovation will attract even more people to the area.

    More >>

    The historic A&G Theatre in downtown Bay Saint Louis could soon be getting a makeover. The developer hopes the new renovation will attract even more people to the area.

    More >>

  • New Little Free Library coming to Biloxi

    New Little Free Library coming to Biloxi

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 3:47 PM EST2018-02-27 20:47:05 GMT
    The library was organized by Biloxi High School Librarian Mary Dee Benton and funded by a grant from Biloxi First. (Photo source: Little Free Library website)The library was organized by Biloxi High School Librarian Mary Dee Benton and funded by a grant from Biloxi First. (Photo source: Little Free Library website)
    The library was organized by Biloxi High School Librarian Mary Dee Benton and funded by a grant from Biloxi First. (Photo source: Little Free Library website)The library was organized by Biloxi High School Librarian Mary Dee Benton and funded by a grant from Biloxi First. (Photo source: Little Free Library website)

    The city of Biloxi is getting a little free library Friday, March 2!

    More >>

    The city of Biloxi is getting a little free library Friday, March 2!

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly