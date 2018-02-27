Hancock County hires new library director

Gulfport Councilwoman Ella Holmes Hines is hosting a public meeting Tuesday night at 6pm at the Isaiah Fredricks Community Center.More >>
Gulfport Councilwoman Ella Holmes Hines is hosting a public meeting Tuesday night at 6pm at the Isaiah Fredricks Community Center.More >>
A new director is in charge at the Hancock County Library System. Jennifer Baxter is a Pascagoula native with library experience all across the country.More >>
A new director is in charge at the Hancock County Library System. Jennifer Baxter is a Pascagoula native with library experience all across the country.More >>
The Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission is planning a series of networking events to let job seekers and employers know about new initiatives meant to help grow the workforce.More >>
The Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission is planning a series of networking events to let job seekers and employers know about new initiatives meant to help grow the workforce.More >>
More than 70 people showed up and were proactive in asking questions and brainstorming ideas about creating a more unified Moss Point.More >>
More than 70 people showed up and were proactive in asking questions and brainstorming ideas about creating a more unified Moss Point.More >>
The US curling team just won a gold medal in the 2018 Olympics over the weekend in PyeongChang. The unique sport has grown in popularity and now we may see curling happen here in South Mississippi.More >>
The US curling team just won a gold medal in the 2018 Olympics over the weekend in PyeongChang. The unique sport has grown in popularity and now we may see curling happen here in South Mississippi.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
Police began investigating after one of the 20-year-old twins ran away and told shelter workers she was afraid of returning home.More >>
Police began investigating after one of the 20-year-old twins ran away and told shelter workers she was afraid of returning home.More >>
The victim says a customer was furious she couldn’t make him a frappe.More >>
The victim says a customer was furious she couldn’t make him a frappe.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
Police say the girl told the manager her parents had left her at the restaurant. Police say the girl did not know her last name, her parents' names, or her address.More >>
Police say the girl told the manager her parents had left her at the restaurant. Police say the girl did not know her last name, her parents' names, or her address.More >>
A mother and father are behind bars after police say they placed their newborn baby in a trash can.More >>
A mother and father are behind bars after police say they placed their newborn baby in a trash can.More >>
Friends, family, colleagues and supporters of fallen Mobile Police Department Officer Justin Billa gathered in and near Cottage Hill Baptist Church in Mobile Tuesday morning for Billa's memorial service.More >>
Friends, family, colleagues and supporters of fallen Mobile Police Department Officer Justin Billa gathered in and near Cottage Hill Baptist Church in Mobile Tuesday morning for Billa's memorial service.More >>
A Georgia Girl Scout and her dad teamed up to make a music video parody to promote the sales of her troop's cookies, and the internet is eating it up.More >>
A Georgia Girl Scout and her dad teamed up to make a music video parody to promote the sales of her troop's cookies, and the internet is eating it up.More >>
Three kids from Tatum got a bit of a shock, or rather lack thereof when their parents pulled out a cassette tape.More >>
Three kids from Tatum got a bit of a shock, or rather lack thereof when their parents pulled out a cassette tape.More >>