Hancock County hires new library director

A new director is in charge at the Hancock County Library System after three and a half months without an official executive director.

Jennifer Baxter is a Pascagoula native with library experience all across the country. She comes directly from the Jackson-George Regional Library System where she was assistant director of branch services and Human Resources.

"I’m ready to hit the ground running and I have a great team of people both inside the library and outside the library who are huge supporters," Baxter said. "We’re going to make a great team. We’re going to focus on having the ability to reach out to the community in whatever way we can from the resources we provide to the relationships we are going to create with outside entities and just be able to provide the best type of library service that we can."

The last director resigned in October after a turbulent back and forth with the county board of supervisors dealing with funding and how the library would be run.

