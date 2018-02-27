Biloxi Shuckers name their new radio play-by-play announcer and other staff changes

The Biloxi Shuckers open the 2018 Southern League season on April 5 at Montgomery. The first home game is set for April 11 against the Mississippi Braves at MGM Park.

On Monday the Shuckers filled out their staff.

Trevor Matifes has been named Assistant General Manager, replacing Hunter Reed who became the Shuckers General Manager in January. Matifes enters his fourth season with the Shuckers and sixth in pro baseball.

Garrett Greene is taking over the radio play-by-play announcing. Greene has been named the Shuckers new Media Relations and Broadcaster. He takes over for Chris Harris who is now working with the Mississippi Braves. Greene served in the same capacity for the Helena Brewers of the Pioneer League in 2017 and worked with the St. Paul Saints of the American Association in 2016.

Stephanie Chapman has been named Ticket Sales Executive. She worked as an Account Executive with the Mobile BayBears in 2016 and 2017.

