Finalist announced for the Gillom and Howell trophies are dominated by Mississippi State

The undefeated Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs basketball team has reeled off 30 consecutive victories and are ranked No. 2 in the nation. On Monday three-time Gillom winner Victoria Vivians was one of three Mississippi State players named as finalists for the 2018 Gillom Trophy.

That's the first-time in the history of the award that three finalists have come from the same school. Teaira McCowan and Blair Schaefer have joined teammate Vivians for the trophy named for former Ole Miss standout Peggie Gillom-Granderson.

Two Mississippi State players, brothers Quindarry and Nick Weatherspoon and Cortez Edwards of Southern Miss are the three finalists for the Howell Trophy.

Fans can vote for their favorites players by logging on to www.csopavoting.com. Voting is open through 5 p. m. Saturday.

