Harrison Central battles No. 1 ranked Starkville Saturday night in Class 6A State Quarterfinals

Starkville presents a strong challenge for Harrison Central. The Yellow Jackets have run off 22 and 3 .

Coach Boo Hardy said, "They're head coach is a real good coach, Greg Carter. We played together in the high school All-Star game back in 1987 and he played at Mississippi State. He does a great job with Starkville and they're in Jackson year-in and year-out."

Harrison Central has plenty of talent. Coach Hardy can rely on point guard Dajon Whitworth to drive inside the paint or strike from outside. He has sizzled the nets for 16.8 points and 3.9 assists per game.

6-foot-4 senior Daquan Perkins can dominate inside the paint. He's the Red Rebels top gun with 17 points an outing and pulls down an average of 9 rebounds.

Hardy said, "Daquan has been playing with us since the 9th grade. He didn't start his 9th grade year, but he played a lot of minutes.

Dajon has played since the 10th grade and he played backup point guard and he's been a two-year starter after that."

Another strong area for Harrison Central has been on the defensive side and that will be a key in upsetting Starkville on Saturday.

