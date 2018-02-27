St. Martin Lady Jackets set for a Class 6A State Tournament showdown with #2 Starkville

The St. Martin Lady Jackets launched the 2017-2018 high school basketball season with high expectations. After 25 wins and only 3 losses St. Martin jumps into their quarterfinal match with a highly talented Starkville basketball team.

Head coach Gina Bell had her St. Martin basketball team on the practice court this afternoon, preparing for the Lady Yellow Jackets from Starkville, the Region 3-6A champs who enter the playoff game with a 25 and 2 record.



Coach Bell said, "I have not seen them play in person this year, but I've talked to several people and these girls can go. In my opinion, my girls can too. So, my philosophy is pretty much has always been, we're going to do what we do better then what the other teams does with what they do."

That means St. Martin will count heavily on 6-foot-5 senior Daphne White. The Mississippi State signee is netting 25.8 points, 14.7 rebounds and 5.7 blocks per game. She's coming off 46 points and 16 rebounds in a win over Harrison Central on Friday.

She last played in the state tournament two years ago as a sophomore.

White said, "I won't be scared this time. I'm ready. I'm a lot more ready. I know they've got good guards. They're real fast. But I know also that nobody is as tall as me and guard me unless they all guard me."

Very few teams have been able to slow down Daphne White and she's determined to help lead St. Martin to a win on Saturday.

