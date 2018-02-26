New testing program aimed at growing Hancock County's industrial workforce

A new director is in charge at the Hancock County Library System. Jennifer Baxter is a Pascagoula native with library experience all across the country.More >>
The Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission is planning a series of networking events to let job seekers and employers know about new initiatives meant to help grow the workforce.More >>
More than 70 people showed up and were proactive in asking questions and brainstorming ideas about creating a more unified Moss Point.More >>
The US curling team just won a gold medal in the 2018 Olympics over the weekend in PyeongChang. The unique sport has grown in popularity and now we may see curling happen here in South Mississippi.More >>
A Gulfport family is grieving after a fire swept through a home on 42nd Ave. and claimed the life of Sandra Beverly.More >>
Police began investigating after one of the 20-year-old twins ran away and told shelter workers she was afraid of returning home.More >>
The victim says a customer was furious she couldn’t make him a frappe.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
Police say the girl told the manager her parents had left her at the restaurant. Police say the girl did not know her last name, her parents' names, or her address.More >>
A mother and father are behind bars after police say they placed their newborn baby in a trash can.More >>
U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help in locating a convicted child molester. DMore >>
Former Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler's "unprofessional relationship with a student" has been further detailed, according to information received from a Freedom of Information Act request.More >>
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says that Alexis Hernandez, an inmate that had escaped from the jail was located and pronounced dead on February 23 in Orlando, Florida.More >>
The second seasons of Netflix Originals "Jessica Jones," "Santa Clarita Diet" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" arrive to the streaming site in March.More >>
