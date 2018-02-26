New testing program aimed at growing Hancock County's industrial - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

New testing program aimed at growing Hancock County's industrial workforce

The Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission is planning a series of networking events to let job seekers and employers know about new initiatives meant to help grow the workforce. (Photo source: WLOX) The Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission is planning a series of networking events to let job seekers and employers know about new initiatives meant to help grow the workforce. (Photo source: WLOX)
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

The Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission is planning a series of networking events to let job seekers and employers know about new initiatives meant to help grow the workforce.

People like Janel Carothers with the Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission are looking forward to creating more opportunities to help people find jobs.

"This is targeted for employers looking to hire potential Hancock County residents, and then also for people looking for jobs in our area," Carothers explained. "The certificate shows them that they have core competencies for different industrial profiles."

She said last year, Hancock County was accepted into the work ready communities initiative set forth by ACT. Now, they're ready to share information with everyone on what that entails.

"It got started in Columbus, OH. Like the ACT test you take in high school, now they're doing it for employers. So it tests you on those three skill sets, and then they see if you'd be a good fit for their job," Carothers said. 

"I'd be interested in finding out more about it," Debra Harris said. "I'll log on and find some more information. I'm on the waitlist for employment and I'm also open for employment."

Jonathan McBride is a welding student at PRCC Hancock Center. He's optimistic about future employment opportunities. "I hope this changes my life, to where I can do better for my family."

Carothers said Hancock County is the first in coastal Mississippi to use this type of standardized testing. The first workforce series meeting will be held at Port Bienville on March 1. The second will be at the Hancock Career Technical Facility on March 20. A third meeting will be at PRCC's Hancock Center on April 11.

