Moss Point ward meeting brings out big support

The Moss Point 100 Men met publicly for the third time on Monday evening

Moss Point Alderman Ennit Morris invited the group to his ward meeting to discuss crime prevention and solutions for the city.

The group has made it their mission to end the violence in Moss Point and act as mentors to the city's young men.

Guest speakers from Gulf Coast Crimestoppers, Job Corps and the Mississippi Department of Corrections shared ways people can get involved in improving their neighborhoods, especially young people.

The turnout was impressive. More than 70 people showed up and were proactive in asking questions and brainstorming ideas about creating a more unified Moss Point.



The highlight of the meeting came from members of the community opening their hearts and wallets to donate to the city's youth baseball team.



Within minutes, more than 2000 dollars was raised for the team. which could cover the cost of uniforms, registration, and other needs.

Community members open their hearts and their wallets to pay for the Moss Point youth baseball team at tonight’s Ward 4 meeting. @WLOX pic.twitter.com/9YIP1BUcXJ — Ray Price (@RayPriceWLOX) February 27, 2018

People at the meeting said that if it gives kids a way to develop their talents and keep them out of trouble, then it's a small price to pay.

"It did my heart some good. It really did. It did my heart some good. Now some young man can come and play baseball and not have to worry about a fee. Now it's already taken care of. That's beautiful. That's what you call, giving back to the community," said Sedrick Bass, a member of the Moss Point 100 Men

Mayor Mario King made an appearance after spending the weekend in Jackson. He was pleased with what he saw tonight.

"This is what we need in our community. This is what I need. This is what people who want to come and work for our need. They need to see this type of support from a grassroots level and to see a grassroots movement take place in Moss Point is absolutely amazing. I'm proud to see the diversity, men, women, white, black, everybody in our community coming together. This is what Moss Point needs, positivity and true growth," said King.

Mayor King says he hopes to see the same diverse crowd of people at Tuesday evening's special community meeting at Pelican Landing at 6 o'clock.

Citizens will be briefed on the status of the police chief search and are asked to come with questions of their own for city officials to answer.

