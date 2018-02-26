MS Coast Coliseum and Convention Center could bring curling to the coast

The unique sport of curling has grown in popularity and now we may see it happen here in South Mississippi.

The US curling team just won a gold medal in the 2018 Olympics over the weekend in PyeongChang. The United States Men's curling team Olympic curler Matt Hamilton has returned home after winning the gold medal against Sweden in South Korea.

"It's a very interesting sport. People are mesmerized watching that stone float across the ice with the sweepers in front of it," said Matt McDonnell who is the Executive Director for MS Coast Coliseum and Convention Center in Biloxi.

According to Facebook, curling is the number one most talked about Olympic Sport.

After the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center created a post on Facebook asking if people in South Mississippi would like to see the sport here, there was a lot of positive talk too.

"I won't say it surprised me, but it was definitely large enough to get our attention," said McDonnell.

"Yes!!! Very interested in trying out curling keep us posted," said Rachel Pinion in a Facebook comment.

Shawn Spencer had this to say, "I have no idea how to do it, but it might be fun."

McDonnell said he and his staff are trying to see if there's enough interest, but they are also looking at the cost of the equipment that could then be rented out to teams for an affordable rate. "Well the curling stones alone would make it prohibited. So we're looking at if there's any alternative ways to create these stones or if there are companies out there that will rent them on a short term basis," said McDonnell.

McDonnell said if they can work out all the details for curling they could allow locals to create their own leagues and compete at the coliseum when the ice rink is set up around mid-November to mid-January.

If you're interested in seeing curling to the coast visit the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center on Facebook and leave a comment.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.