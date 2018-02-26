McDaniel hints at run for the Senate in Facebook Live

Republican state Sen. Chris McDaniel has said he might challenge Sen. Roger Wicker in the GOP primary. (Photo source: WLBT)

A lawmaker who lost a bitter race against one of Mississippi's two U.S. senators will announce this week whether he will run against the other senator.

Republican state Sen. Chris McDaniel has said he might challenge Sen. Roger Wicker in the GOP primary. Wednesday, he'll hold an event in his hometown of Ellisville, a day before the qualifying deadline, to clarify his intentions.

"I think you can read between the lines as to why I would be holding an event," McDaniel hinted during a Facebook Live Monday night.

McDaniel never conceded his 2014 Republican primary loss to Sen. Thad Cochran. The race grabbed national attention after a McDaniel supporter entered a nursing home without permission and photographed Cochran's wife, who was bedridden with dementia. Images of her appeared briefly online. McDaniel said he had no connection to the incident.

