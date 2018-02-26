Former PHS will be new home of Mississippi Maritime Museum

We're now getting a look at what the old Pascagoula High School could look like once the Mississippi Maritime Museum takes over. The museum will transform the math and science building on Dupont Avenue. Artist renderings reveal a boardwalk type walkway, lots of greenery, interactive displays, and much more.

Construction will be done in three phases. Once completed, it's expected to cost $4.75 million.

"What we are going to tell is the story of South Mississippi's 300-year maritime heritage," said Terry Bollman, treasurer at the Mississippi Maritime Museum. "It started in 1699 when Sir D'Iberville landed in what is now Ocean Springs. He brought with him a master ships carpenter. And that's the start of the legacy and the heritage."

Here's where you come in... The Mississippi Maritime Museum organization needs commitments from people and businesses in the community. You commit to donating a certain amount of money each year for five years. No amount is too little.



Once those commitments reach the threshold for phase one of the project, construction will get underway.



You can learn more about the Mississippi Maritime Museum by visiting http://msmaritimemuseum.org/



