Moss Point Mayor calls for community meeting on Tuesday

The public is invited to a special meeting in Moss Point this Tuesday to discuss a number of issues going on in the city.

The meeting, titled “Rejuvenated Solutions to Move Our Community Forward”, will be held on Feb. 27 at the Pelican Landing Conference Center at 6:00pm.

Moss Point Mayor Mario King called community members together in light of recent events. He says purpose is to unite people in the city of Moss Point and encourage them to get involved.

Topics to be covered include the open police chief position, mayor and board relationship, employee relations and more.

The discussion will be led by the city of Moss Point Executive team.

