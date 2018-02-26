Black history art exhibit showcases talent in Moss Point community

Beyond all the books at the Ina Thompson Moss Point Library is a room full of art.

Moss Point artist Leroy Williams sketched more than a dozen pieces, now hanging on the walls of the Ruth Horn meeting room.

Most of them are in black and white, some with just a bit of color, and each of them are carefully detailed to portray the story of African Americans.

"You can tell by looking at just the inspiration and his feelings went into that art," said Monica Wilkinson, youth services library assistant. "I mean, you can just tell by looking at it that a lot of care went into that. A lot of emotion went into that, and I think that helps people realize there is history there. I they just look at it, there's history."

This is the third year the library has hosted this Black History Month art exhibit. The exhibit features the work of three Moss Point artists, including wood craftsmen Chris Harper and James Toles.

"This time of the year is Black History Month, and so, lots of areas do something to celebrate that. This is the library's way of contributing to that and helping the community to celebrate," Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson said the exhibit not only gives the artists exposure, but also shines a positive light on the Moss Point community.

"It's just to make people aware of it and enlighten them, and show them hey, look, Moss Point, this is us. It's not all what people hear and bad, we have strong community ties. We really do," she said.

The exhibit is free and open to the public during regular library hours.

