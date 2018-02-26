Black history art exhibit showcases talent in Moss Point communi - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Black history art exhibit showcases talent in Moss Point community

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Connect
Artist Leroy Williams organized the exhibit (Source: WLOX) Artist Leroy Williams organized the exhibit (Source: WLOX)
The exhibit also features wood pieces from Moss Point craftsmen (Source: WLOX) The exhibit also features wood pieces from Moss Point craftsmen (Source: WLOX)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

Beyond all the books at the Ina Thompson Moss Point Library is a room full of art.

Moss Point artist Leroy Williams sketched more than a dozen pieces, now hanging on the walls of the Ruth Horn meeting room. 

Most of them are in black and white, some with just a bit of color, and each of them are carefully detailed to portray the story of African Americans.

"You can tell by looking at just the inspiration and his feelings went into that art," said Monica Wilkinson, youth services library assistant. "I mean, you can just tell by looking at it that a lot of care went into that. A lot of emotion went into that, and I think that helps people realize there is history there. I they just look at it, there's history."

This is the third year the library has hosted this Black History Month art exhibit. The exhibit features the work of three Moss Point artists, including wood craftsmen Chris Harper and James Toles.

"This time of the year is Black History Month, and so, lots of areas do something to celebrate that. This is the library's way of contributing to that and helping the community to celebrate," Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson said the exhibit not only gives the artists exposure, but also shines a positive light on the Moss Point community.

"It's just to make people aware of it and enlighten them, and show them hey, look, Moss Point, this is us. It's not all what people hear and bad, we have strong community ties. We really do," she said.

The exhibit is free and open to the public during regular library hours.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Black history art exhibit showcases talent in Moss Point community

    Black history art exhibit showcases talent in Moss Point community

    Monday, February 26 2018 3:51 PM EST2018-02-26 20:51:06 GMT
    Artist Leroy Williams organized the exhibit (Source: WLOX)Artist Leroy Williams organized the exhibit (Source: WLOX)
    Artist Leroy Williams organized the exhibit (Source: WLOX)Artist Leroy Williams organized the exhibit (Source: WLOX)

    A black history month art exhibit at Ina Thompson Moss Point library features local artists.

    More >>

    A black history month art exhibit at Ina Thompson Moss Point library features local artists.

    More >>

  • Vancleave students use 3D printing to save an injured turtle

    Vancleave students use 3D printing to save an injured turtle

    Monday, February 26 2018 3:24 PM EST2018-02-26 20:24:00 GMT
    The gifted robotics team at Vancleave Upper Elementary wanted to find a way to help animals using 3D printing. (Photo source: WLOX)The gifted robotics team at Vancleave Upper Elementary wanted to find a way to help animals using 3D printing. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Jackson County elementary students are working on a project that could help an injured animal recover, and they're coming up with a pretty high tech solution. 

    More >>

    Jackson County elementary students are working on a project that could help an injured animal recover, and they're coming up with a pretty high tech solution. 

    More >>

  • Gulfport woman killed in early morning kitchen fire

    Gulfport woman killed in early morning kitchen fire

    Monday, February 26 2018 1:37 PM EST2018-02-26 18:37:29 GMT
    Gulfport Fire Chief Beyerstedt said kitchen and cooking fires are the most common kind of fire in Gulfport. (Photo source: WLOX)Gulfport Fire Chief Beyerstedt said kitchen and cooking fires are the most common kind of fire in Gulfport. (Photo source: WLOX)

    A Gulfport woman died in an overnight house fire that the fire chief said started in the kitchen. 

    More >>

    A Gulfport woman died in an overnight house fire that the fire chief said started in the kitchen. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly