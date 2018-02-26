Gulfport woman killed in early morning kitchen fire

Gulfport Fire Chief Beyerstedt said kitchen and cooking fires are the most common kind of fire in Gulfport. (Photo source: WLOX)

A Gulfport woman died in an overnight house fire that the fire chief said started in the kitchen. Family members identified the victim as Sandra Beverly, 50.

Gulfport Fire Chief Michael Beyerstedt told WLOX News Now it appears the woman left something cooking and fell asleep. Firefighters were called to the home on 42nd Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Monday morning. When they arrived flames were visible through a large window in the front of the house.

Neighbors told firefighters someone was inside the home. Beyerstedt said as one crew searched for the woman, another crew quickly extinguished the fire. Emergency personnel performed CPR at the scene, but the woman died at Memorial Hospital.

Beyerstedt said kitchen and cooking fires are the most common kind of fire in Gulfport.

"People are cooking and forget or fall asleep," Beyerstedt said.

A grieving Gulfport family after 50 year old Sandra Beverly dies in overnight fire. #tragedy@wlox pic.twitter.com/SzWocYT2H1 — Dave_Elliott_WLOX (@DaveWLOX) February 26, 2018

