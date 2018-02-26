Gulfport woman killed in early morning kitchen fire - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport woman killed in early morning kitchen fire

Gulfport Fire Chief Beyerstedt said kitchen and cooking fires are the most common kind of fire in Gulfport. (Photo source: WLOX) Gulfport Fire Chief Beyerstedt said kitchen and cooking fires are the most common kind of fire in Gulfport. (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

A Gulfport woman died in an overnight house fire that the fire chief said started in the kitchen. Family members identified the victim as Sandra Beverly, 50.

Gulfport Fire Chief Michael Beyerstedt told WLOX News Now it appears the woman left something cooking and fell asleep. Firefighters were called to the home on 42nd Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Monday morning. When they arrived flames were visible through a large window in the front of the house. 

Neighbors told firefighters someone was inside the home. Beyerstedt said as one crew searched for the woman, another crew quickly extinguished the fire. Emergency personnel performed CPR at the scene, but the woman died at Memorial Hospital.

Beyerstedt said kitchen and cooking fires are the most common kind of fire in Gulfport. 

"People are cooking and forget or fall asleep," Beyerstedt said. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Gulfport woman killed in early morning kitchen fire

    Gulfport woman killed in early morning kitchen fire

    Monday, February 26 2018 1:37 PM EST2018-02-26 18:37:29 GMT
    Gulfport Fire Chief Beyerstedt said kitchen and cooking fires are the most common kind of fire in Gulfport. (Photo source: WLOX)Gulfport Fire Chief Beyerstedt said kitchen and cooking fires are the most common kind of fire in Gulfport. (Photo source: WLOX)

    A Gulfport woman died in an overnight house fire that the fire chief said started in the kitchen. 

    More >>

    A Gulfport woman died in an overnight house fire that the fire chief said started in the kitchen. 

    More >>

  • Vancleave students use 3D printing to save an injured turtle

    Vancleave students use 3D printing to save an injured turtle

    Monday, February 26 2018 12:26 PM EST2018-02-26 17:26:33 GMT
    The gifted robotics team at Vancleave Upper Elementary wanted to find a way to help animals using 3D printing. (Photo source: WLOX)The gifted robotics team at Vancleave Upper Elementary wanted to find a way to help animals using 3D printing. (Photo source: WLOX)
    The gifted robotics team at Vancleave Upper Elementary wanted to find a way to help animals using 3D printing. (Photo source: WLOX)The gifted robotics team at Vancleave Upper Elementary wanted to find a way to help animals using 3D printing. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Jackson County elementary students are working on a project that could help an injured animal recover, and they're coming up with a pretty high tech solution. 

    More >>

    Jackson County elementary students are working on a project that could help an injured animal recover, and they're coming up with a pretty high tech solution. 

    More >>

  • 3 girls injured in crash; Biloxi man charged with DUI

    3 girls injured in crash; Biloxi man charged with DUI

    Monday, February 26 2018 11:44 AM EST2018-02-26 16:44:41 GMT
    Christopher Joseph Garrett was charged with Aggravated DUI and Possession of a Controlled Substance. (Photo source: Gulfport Police Dept.)Christopher Joseph Garrett was charged with Aggravated DUI and Possession of a Controlled Substance. (Photo source: Gulfport Police Dept.)
    Christopher Joseph Garrett was charged with Aggravated DUI and Possession of a Controlled Substance. (Photo source: Gulfport Police Dept.)Christopher Joseph Garrett was charged with Aggravated DUI and Possession of a Controlled Substance. (Photo source: Gulfport Police Dept.)

    A Biloxi man is charged with Aggravated DUI after an accident that sent three girls to the hospital, one with critical injuries.

    More >>

    A Biloxi man is charged with Aggravated DUI after an accident that sent three girls to the hospital, one with critical injuries.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly