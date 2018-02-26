Vancleave students use 3D printing to save an injured turtle

The gifted robotics team at Vancleave Upper Elementary wanted to find a way to help animals using 3D printing. (Photo source: WLOX)

Jackson County elementary students are working on a project that could help an injured animal recover, and they're coming up with a pretty high tech solution.

The gifted robotics team at Vancleave Upper Elementary wanted to find a way to help animals using 3D printing. So they contacted Wild At Heart Rescue that happened to have a rescued turtle named Jigsaw in need of a new piece of shell.

Now, the students are in the design process to figure out the best way to print a prosthetic shell replacement for Jigsaw.

"These kids' imagination, it’s all up to them now," explained Veterinarian Dr. James Askew. "We've given them a cast. We’ll bring him back later for some more fitting and then we'll see what their imaginations can do for this guy."

Once the design process is complete, the students will work with the folks at the Jackson County School District's high tech Fab Lab when it opens in several weeks. That's where they'll print Jigsaw's new shell piece.

The hope is that it opens doors for similar projects in the future.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.